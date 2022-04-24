Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.43% of J.Jill worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. 22.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

