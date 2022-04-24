Royce & Associates LP Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.82% of Steelcase worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE SCS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,933.98%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
