Royce & Associates LP Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.82% of Steelcase worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,896,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,764,000 after purchasing an additional 413,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 174,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.