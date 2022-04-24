Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.23% of Bristow Group worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 787,498 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 830,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 133,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristow Group news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $295.62 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

