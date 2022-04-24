EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $10,429,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.94 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.37 and a 200 day moving average of $302.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

