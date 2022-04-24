EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PHG opened at $30.34 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
