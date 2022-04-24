EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $30.34 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

