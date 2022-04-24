Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.56% of KAR Auction Services worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

