Royce & Associates LP Buys 528 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.33% of Camping World worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.