Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.45% of ChannelAdvisor worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ECOM opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

