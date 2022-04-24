EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $304.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

