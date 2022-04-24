1,113 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 71,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.25 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.07 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

