Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,432 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Patterson Companies worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 299,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PDCO opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.