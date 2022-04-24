7,383 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after buying an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.28 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

