EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,945 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 191,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

