Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 181,403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.62% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MHO opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.