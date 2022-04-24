Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.58% of Realogy worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Realogy by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after buying an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Realogy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 560,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 573,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

RLGY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.