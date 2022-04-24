Royce & Associates LP Has $11.67 Million Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,988 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.03% of PC Connection worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,201,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,914 shares of company stock worth $1,739,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CNXN opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

