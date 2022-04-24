Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.93% of The Hackett Group worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 141.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

