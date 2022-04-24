Royce & Associates LP Takes $11.94 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.51% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 162,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

