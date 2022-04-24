Royce & Associates LP Sells 85,300 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.90% of SecureWorks worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George B. Hanna acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199. 86.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

