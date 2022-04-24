Royce & Associates LP Purchases 16,345 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.72% of Dorchester Minerals worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $10,586,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

