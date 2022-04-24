CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of CyberOptics worth $19,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in CyberOptics by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBE. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

