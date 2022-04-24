Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.44% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 184,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 33,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $128,214.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Golden acquired 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.