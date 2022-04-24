Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.01% of Varex Imaging worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.
NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $32.65.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Varex Imaging Profile (Get Rating)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.