Royce & Associates LP Acquires 9,450 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 493,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 166.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $336,133.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NYSE FHI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

