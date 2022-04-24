Royce & Associates LP Purchases 52,535 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.52% of CareDx worth $12,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 650.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $30.57 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

