Royce & Associates LP Sells 47,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 429,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 84,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE:OMI opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

