Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.87% of Malibu Boats worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

About Malibu Boats (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.