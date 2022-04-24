Royce & Associates LP Purchases 317 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $19,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $160.51 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

