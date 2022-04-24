Royce & Associates LP Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,573 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $19,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 133.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.89 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

