Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.