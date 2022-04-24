Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,526 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $18,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ASIX stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.