Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Position Reduced by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,631 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 109,125 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $19,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,197 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

