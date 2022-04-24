Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of CIGI opened at $119.15 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.39 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

