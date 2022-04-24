Royce & Associates LP Has $18.48 Million Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,294.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Surmodics stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of 350.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.