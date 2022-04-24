Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $830.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 35.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

