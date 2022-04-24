Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

BYND opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

