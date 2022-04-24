Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.
NovoCure stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
NovoCure Profile (Get Rating)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.