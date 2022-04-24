Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $204,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.