Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.28 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

