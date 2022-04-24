Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

