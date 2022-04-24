Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $117.94 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

