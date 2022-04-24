Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Lucid Group by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lucid Group by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

LCID stock opened at 19.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 24.20 and a 200 day moving average of 32.83. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.