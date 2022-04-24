Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 282,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

