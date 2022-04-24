Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 21,036 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 3,035.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.37.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

