The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 971.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3,718.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.05.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

