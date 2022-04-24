Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,767,000 after buying an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

About Paylocity (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.