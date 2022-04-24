Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.88.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $396.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $469.86 and its 200 day moving average is $600.92. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.