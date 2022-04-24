Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $131,000 Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.50 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.