Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock worth $11,139,572 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.