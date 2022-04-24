FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $134,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $21,598,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

