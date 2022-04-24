Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 48.60%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Luxfer (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
